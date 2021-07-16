Brokerages Anticipate Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.39. Limestone Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million.

LMST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ LMST traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $109.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.26. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $32,660.00. Also, Director Kevin James Kooman acquired 7,392 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $121,968.00. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 54.6% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 17.3% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 429,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 63,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

