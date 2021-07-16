Brokerages Anticipate Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Abiomed posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Abiomed.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.25.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Abiomed by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,173,000 after acquiring an additional 400,501 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after buying an additional 370,442 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,766,000 after buying an additional 216,404 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,859,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,959,000 after buying an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ABMD stock opened at $310.19 on Tuesday. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $242.73 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.51.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abiomed (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.