Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.10.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $58.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2,932.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.65. Brinker International has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harriet Edelman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $316,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,303 shares of company stock worth $9,903,460 in the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5,912.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,124 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 59.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,715,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at about $30,258,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

