BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BBIO. Mizuho initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

