BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $59.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.77.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.