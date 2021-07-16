Brady (NYSE:BRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44. Brady has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brady by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter worth $1,294,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

