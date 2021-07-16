Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $770.27 Million

Brokerages forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will report $770.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $786.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $749.30 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $209.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 267%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.45 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYD. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,647. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.24. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

