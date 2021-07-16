Boson Protocol Trading Down 1% This Week (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 23.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $17.09 million and $1.31 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.91 or 0.00369797 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002851 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00011843 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.10 or 0.01590424 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,731,785 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

