BorgWarner Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.06 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the auto parts company will earn $4.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.09. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.