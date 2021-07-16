boohoo group (LON:BOO) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO) to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 380 ($4.96).

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BOO. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Liberum Capital upgraded boohoo group to a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 452.22 ($5.91).

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 279.90 ($3.66) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 318.12. The firm has a market cap of £3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 38.76. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a one year high of GBX 402.30 ($5.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

In other boohoo group news, insider Tim Morris acquired 15,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £49,830.60 ($65,104.00). Also, insider Iain McDonald acquired 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £143,880 ($187,980.14).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

