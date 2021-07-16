BonusCloud Reaches One Day Volume of $43,129.00 (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One BonusCloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $43,129.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00048675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00014565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.14 or 0.00832047 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BonusCloud is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,436,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

