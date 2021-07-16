BOMB Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One BOMB coin can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00003870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $131,156.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,058.95 or 0.99802991 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00040684 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006510 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00053081 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000853 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000478 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,583 coins and its circulating supply is 904,795 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.