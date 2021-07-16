BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CHWY. Barclays began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $77.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.20. Chewy has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,874.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,600,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,199,174. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 758.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 102,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 502.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 71,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

