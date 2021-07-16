BMO Capital Markets Increases Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to C$43.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $35.17 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC upped their target price on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.93.

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.02. Aritzia has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $30.60.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

