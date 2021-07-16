Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Short Interest Down 95.5% in June

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the June 15th total of 143,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:BOAC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 563,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,253. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOAC. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,960,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,428,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,990,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

