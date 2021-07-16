Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the June 15th total of 988,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $123,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 70,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.06. 410,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 233.60 and a current ratio of 233.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.86 million, a P/E ratio of -48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.97. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $12.83.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 81.26% and a net margin of 25.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is currently 90.28%.

BRG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.