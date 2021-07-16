Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Blue Ridge Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

BRBS stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $18.71.

Get Blue Ridge Bankshares alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, cash management, investment, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.