Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.120-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million-$254.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.40 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.500-$1.700 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $799.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

