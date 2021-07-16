Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) EVP Sells $258,392.46 in Stock

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $258,392.46.

Shares of BLMN opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,339.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 341,837 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 56,365 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $6,036,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLMN. Barclays upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Gordon Haskett raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

