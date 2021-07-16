Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 240,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 413,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 360,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Shares of NYSE:BTT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.18. 73,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,815. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

