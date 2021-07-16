BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Eyenovia worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EYEN. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eyenovia by 16,494.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eyenovia by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 30,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $150,083.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,279,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,967.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 39,092 shares of company stock worth $192,658 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eyenovia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a market cap of $120.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $7.72.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

