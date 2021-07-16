BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,995 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.63% of ION Geophysical worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 336.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 36,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on ION Geophysical in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company.

IO stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. ION Geophysical Co. has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ION Geophysical Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO).

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.