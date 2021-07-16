BlackRock Inc. Buys 8,186 Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.32% of Hennessy Advisors worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNNA opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.05. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

