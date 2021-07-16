BlackRock Inc. Buys 2,372 Shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in First US Bancshares were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First US Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSB opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.74 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.79. First US Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $10.02 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

