BlackRock Inc. Acquires 2,150 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 48.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after buying an additional 52,684 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,897 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 69,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 659,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,718,000 after buying an additional 52,011 shares during the period.

VTIP stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.31 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

