Bitradio (BRO) Trading Down 4.8% This Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $47,734.45 and approximately $23.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008531 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.37 or 0.00248168 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,204,062 coins and its circulating supply is 10,204,058 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

