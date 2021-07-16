Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $79,050.35

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $79,050.35 and approximately $89.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00010957 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

