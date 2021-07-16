Bitcoin Incognito Price Down 13.7% This Week (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $74,716.81 and approximately $308.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

