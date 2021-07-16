bitCNY (BITCNY) Trading 0.6% Higher This Week

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 16th. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00039802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00107824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00146485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,899.55 or 0.99993378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

