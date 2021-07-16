BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 20,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,625,311 shares.The stock last traded at $228.38 and had previously closed at $221.08.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.73.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of -1.58.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 959.1% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 22,155 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 8.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 62,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,630,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in BioNTech by 73.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 252,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after buying an additional 107,014 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
