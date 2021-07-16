BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 20,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,625,311 shares.The stock last traded at $228.38 and had previously closed at $221.08.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.73.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of -1.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 31.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 959.1% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 22,155 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 8.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 62,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,630,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in BioNTech by 73.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 252,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after buying an additional 107,014 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

