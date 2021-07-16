Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHVN opened at $120.36 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.11.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.39) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

