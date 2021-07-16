Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $453.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $455.00 to $453.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.34.

BIIB opened at $328.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.50. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

