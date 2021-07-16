Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

BILI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Bilibili from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.56.

BILI stock opened at $110.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.53. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 106.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

