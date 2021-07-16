Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.92

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and traded as high as $9.95. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 3,033 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92.

Get Big Cypress Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,419,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,529,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,842,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.