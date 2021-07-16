B&I Capital AG Has $13.12 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

B&I Capital AG lessened its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,900 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent comprises 3.8% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $13,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.41.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,613. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.