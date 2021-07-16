B&I Capital AG Boosts Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

B&I Capital AG boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties makes up approximately 1.4% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $3,932,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3,295.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.44. The stock had a trading volume of 34,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,145. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Wolfe Research began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.96.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

