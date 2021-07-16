BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given New GBX 2,400 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,780 ($36.32) to GBX 2,810 ($36.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,388.57 ($31.21).

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,252.50 ($29.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,170.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

