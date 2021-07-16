BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of BGSF from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE BGSF opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. BGSF has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.83 million, a PE ratio of 204.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In related news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $128,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at $300,984.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of BGSF by 5.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 569,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 31,012 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGSF in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 26,320 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of BGSF in the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

