BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Short Interest Update

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the June 15th total of 20,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 242,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 47.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 13.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGC Partners stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.38. 3,498,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.84.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

