Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) CEO Acquires $134,000.00 in Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 367,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,687. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.56.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 111.52%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Research analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XAIR shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 38,899 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Beyond Air by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

