Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) CEO Acquires $134,000.00 in Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 367,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,687. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.56.
Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 111.52%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Research analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 38,899 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Beyond Air by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Beyond Air Company Profile
Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.
