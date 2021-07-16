Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Position Decreased by TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 849,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,546,115 shares during the period. Berry Global Group comprises approximately 0.6% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $52,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BERY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 18,515 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,628,780 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

BERY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.33. 5,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,480. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.95. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

