Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Coverage Initiated at Griffin Securities

Investment analysts at Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $59.75 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.70.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David J. Hollister sold 24,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $1,228,562.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,640,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,317,792.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,300,767 shares of company stock worth $69,701,137. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,403 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,044,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,997,000 after acquiring an additional 431,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,372,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,610,000 after acquiring an additional 371,455 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

