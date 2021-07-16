Benjamin Silbermann Sells 25,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 27,167 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $2,018,236.43.

On Thursday, July 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,830,875.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $3,015,750.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $2,970,375.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $2,943,750.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $2,846,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $1,806,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,748,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00.

PINS opened at $70.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1,167.17 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

