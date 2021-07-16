Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.66. 8,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,775. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.51. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total transaction of $828,720.72. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

