Beazley (LON:BEZ) Given New GBX 387 Price Target at Barclays

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s current price.

BEZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 419 ($5.47).

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley stock opened at GBX 353.40 ($4.62) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 319.91. Beazley has a one year low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a one year high of GBX 459.40 ($6.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In other news, insider David Roberts acquired 16,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.