Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 2,331 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $643.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,799,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.25 billion, a PE ratio of 650.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $627.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.03.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,776,452.48. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,947 shares of company stock worth $64,456,354 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

