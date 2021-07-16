Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 19,991 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,991 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $151,000.

Shares of VNLA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.15. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,899. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.20. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.52.

