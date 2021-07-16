Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.17.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

