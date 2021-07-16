Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$2.75 at Scotiabank

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, ATB Capital raised Baytex Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.24.

Shares of TSE:BTE opened at C$2.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.08. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$2.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$384.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.3113657 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

