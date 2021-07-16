Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €110.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €99.57 ($117.14).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €87.28 ($102.68) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €88.96. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a 1 year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

